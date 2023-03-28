Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,660 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.78. 2,280,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,749,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

