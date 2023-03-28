Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 390 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $129.35. 164,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,497. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

