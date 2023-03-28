Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 42,812 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,812 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 82,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,869. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

