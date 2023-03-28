Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,341 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $451,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BLK traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $649.31. 15,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,258. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $702.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

