Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 493 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.5% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after purchasing an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,724,855,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.52. The stock had a trading volume of 87,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $449.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

