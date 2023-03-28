Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 134,970 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. 535,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,659,604. The company has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

