Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

