Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $33.25 or 0.00123633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $22.65 million and $849,221.97 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

