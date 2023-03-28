Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Waste Connections accounts for 2.8% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $21,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,774. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

