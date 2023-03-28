Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 2.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after buying an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,875,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

