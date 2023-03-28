Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of MKC traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. 3,346,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

