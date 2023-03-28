Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 65 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,006. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

