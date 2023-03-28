HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,322 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.97% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $27,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,571,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714,047 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,396,000 after buying an additional 691,719 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,050,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after buying an additional 649,683 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 86.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 600,674 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. 28,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

