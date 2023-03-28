HB Wealth Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.73. 1,043,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,131. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

