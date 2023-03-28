HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $187.70. The stock had a trading volume of 380,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,201. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.