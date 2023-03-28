HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $296,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 450,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,898. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.