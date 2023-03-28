HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $296,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. 450,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,898. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
