HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,716 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,203 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.79. The stock had a trading volume of 631,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

