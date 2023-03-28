HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.30. The company had a trading volume of 373,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,177. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.78. The company has a market capitalization of $319.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

