HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.62. The company had a trading volume of 628,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,352. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.