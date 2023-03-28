HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.46. 618,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.