HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMGA. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $327.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Insider Activity at Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OMGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.03% and a negative net margin of 4,951.83%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omega Therapeutics news, major shareholder Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought 3,323,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,208,731.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,508,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,400,245.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 764,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 873,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 991,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 241,526 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 898.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 202,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 104.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

