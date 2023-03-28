Head to Head Review: Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) vs. Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agnico Eagle Mines and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 0 6 0 3.00 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.84%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 11.67% 6.18% 4.30% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $5.74 billion 4.10 $670.25 million $1.50 34.35 Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine. The Southern Business segment consists of Pinos Altos mine, Creston Mascota mine, and La India mine. The Exploration segment represents the exploration offices in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The company was founded by Paul Penna in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc. engages and explores oil and natural gas properties. The firm goal is to identify oil producing wells and use modern technology to make them profitable based on modern commodity pricing. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

