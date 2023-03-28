Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of HCSG opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

