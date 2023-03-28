Hedron 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $695,972.41 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Hedron has a market cap of $95.96 million and approximately $695,972.41 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Hedron

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

