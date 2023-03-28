Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Down 79.4% in March

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCVI remained flat at $10.10 on Monday. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,302. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,498,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 796,649 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,164,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 685,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.