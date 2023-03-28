Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $179.84 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $179.84 million and approximately $271,294.93 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00018243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00030118 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00202851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,974.38 or 0.99967279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8815975 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $271,889.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

