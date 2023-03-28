Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Evercore ISI

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.86. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,213.33% and a negative net margin of 169.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. State Street Corp increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,328,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 462,403 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 59,315 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

