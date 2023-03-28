HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Holdings Cut by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. decreased its stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 190,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. 50,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,136. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

