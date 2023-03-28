Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 2.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.68. 144,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,002,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Himax Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 748,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 617,171 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
