Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 347 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.45. 616,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.42 and its 200-day moving average is $333.46. The company has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.19.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

