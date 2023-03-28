Hixon Zuercher LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.67. The company had a trading volume of 196,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

