Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.44. 439,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,270. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.66. The stock has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.