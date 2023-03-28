Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 331,515 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,581. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $371.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.53.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

