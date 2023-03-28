Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.31. 701,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,430. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

