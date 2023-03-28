holoride (RIDE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.34 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $25.34 million and approximately $91,200.92 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, holoride has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.67 or 0.06339350 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00039779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017411 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

