Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Up 169.2% in March

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hongkong Land stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.