Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. 227,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,136. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $24,181,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

