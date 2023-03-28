Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after buying an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after buying an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,080,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,842,000 after buying an additional 209,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

