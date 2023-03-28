Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 154.2% in March

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSQVY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Handelsbanken lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

HSQVY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,285. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $966.16 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

