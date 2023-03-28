ICON (ICX) Price Down 7.4% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $192.03 million and $8.37 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 951,431,740 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 951,409,264.243687 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20655225 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $8,290,854.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

