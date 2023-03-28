IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.91.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $221.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.01.

Insider Activity

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $226,556,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

