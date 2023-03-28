IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $489.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

