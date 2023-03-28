IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Update

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,800 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the February 28th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 953.8 days.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

