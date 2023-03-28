IGM Financial Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$40.24. 20,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,056. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.45 and a 1-year high of C$45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
