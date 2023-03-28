Imagin Medical (OTCMKTS:IMEXF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMEXF – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Imagin Medical Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization in the device and instrumentation medical technology industry. Its products include i/Blue Imaging System™ for Bladder Cancer and enCAGE Coil™ Precision Ablation System for Prostate Cancer. The company was founded on April 30, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

