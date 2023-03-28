iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iMedia Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

IMBIL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 6,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

iMedia Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.45%.

