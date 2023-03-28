IndiGG Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $61,152.13 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

