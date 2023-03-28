INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $673.25 million, a P/E ratio of 110.12 and a beta of 0.83.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INDT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

