Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 274.5% in March

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 274.5% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were given a $0.2192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Barclays started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

