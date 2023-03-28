Ingles Markets, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.67. 66,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,739. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

See Also

